Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,667. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

