eCash Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $572.24 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,127.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00779810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00124022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,460,860,923,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

