Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

ECL traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.97. 1,311,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,544. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

