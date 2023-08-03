Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 102,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

