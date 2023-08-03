Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 102,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EIGR
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.