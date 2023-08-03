Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,920,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $469.70. 322,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.46 and its 200-day moving average is $465.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

