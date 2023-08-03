eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 181,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 304.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

