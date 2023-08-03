Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21, reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Encompass Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.31-$3.53 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 225,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

