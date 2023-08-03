Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21, reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Encompass Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.31-$3.53 EPS.
Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %
Encompass Health stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 225,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Encompass Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.
Institutional Trading of Encompass Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Encompass Health
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.