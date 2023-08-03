Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $26.25. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 183,859 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,569,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,340,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,551 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

