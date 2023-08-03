Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $10,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $34,350.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $4,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,699 in the last ninety days. 39.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

