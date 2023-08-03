Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $17.83. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 1,186 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
