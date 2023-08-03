Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $17.83. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 1,186 shares traded.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,917,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.