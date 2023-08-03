Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $217.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

