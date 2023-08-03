EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on EnPro Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.