Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at $192,214.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

