Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Enviri Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NVRI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 884,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,132. Enviri has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

