Enzyme (MLN) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Enzyme token can now be bought for about $18.93 or 0.00064817 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $44.80 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is it?Enzyme (MLN), formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an Ethereum-based token associated with the Enzyme platform. The platform is a significant project that is specifically designed for on-chain asset management.

**Enzyme Token (MLN):** MLN is the native utility token of the Enzyme platform. It serves as the economic layer of the platform and is used to incentivize various actors within the ecosystem. The MLN token is primarily used for paying the platform usage fees, and these paid fees are either burned or stored in the Enzyme treasury, reducing the overall supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens.

**Enzyme Platform:** Enzyme is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables users to establish, manage and invest in decentralized, customizable on-chain investment vehicles. It incorporates traditional aspects of asset management but operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows anyone to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive, and decentralized manner, essentially representing a fusion of classic finance concepts and emerging blockchain technology.

## What is it used for?

The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform. As mentioned earlier, it’s used to pay platform usage fees, and it’s also used to incentivize participants in the Enzyme ecosystem.

Apart from this, the Enzyme treasury, which stores some of the MLN fees, funds future development and maintenance of the platform. This allows the platform to continue to grow and evolve in response to the needs and demands of the DeFi sector.

## Who created it?

Enzyme was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler. El Isa, a former Goldman Sachs star trader, and Trinkler, a blockchain developer, co-founded the project with the goal of simplifying and democratizing finance. Their team is backed by a diverse array of advisors and contributors from the fields of finance, law, and blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.