EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

EOG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.69. 4,280,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

