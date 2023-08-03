EQB (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$77.36 and last traded at C$77.29, with a volume of 21147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.09.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 11.0777626 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

