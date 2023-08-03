Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 282.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,155. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

