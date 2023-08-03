Equitable Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE EQH opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 156.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 386,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

