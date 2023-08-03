Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 3rd (ADC, ARLP, AROC, AVGO, BLMN, CMCO, CUZ, EXC, EYPT, FSP)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 3rd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

