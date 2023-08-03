Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 3rd (ADC, ARLP, AROC, AVGO, BLMN, CMCO, CUZ, EXC, EYPT, FSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 3rd:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
