Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 3rd (ADC, ARLP, AROC, AVGO, BLMN, CMCO, CUZ, EXC, EYPT, FSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 3rd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

