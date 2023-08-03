ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

ESE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,228. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $106.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.