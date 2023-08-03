Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $438.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

