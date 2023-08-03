Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

