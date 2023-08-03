Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,330 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6,434.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.