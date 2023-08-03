Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Griffon worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Griffon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE GFF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. Griffon’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.79%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

