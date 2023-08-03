Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 78.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ranpak by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ranpak news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 192,435 shares of company stock valued at $682,985. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

