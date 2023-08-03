Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 16.3 %

NYSE ETD traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,226. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $903.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.