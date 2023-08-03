Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 16.3 %

ETD stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 801,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

