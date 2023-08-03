Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Hits $52.35 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003759 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.35 million and $2.21 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,716,963 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

