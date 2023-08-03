EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 18,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVE

EVE Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.