Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,872. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

