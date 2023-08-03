Everdome (DOME) Tops One Day Volume of $459,001.97

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Everdome has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $459,001.97 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

