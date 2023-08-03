Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 541,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

