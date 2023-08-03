Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $16.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 11.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0816 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

