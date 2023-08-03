Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 1,022,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

