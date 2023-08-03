Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned about 0.36% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,738. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.