Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 664,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

