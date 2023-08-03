Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.80

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 19257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
