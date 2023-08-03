Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 8.4%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. 82,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 425,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Expensify Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,352,676 shares in the company, valued at $20,082,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $62,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,742 shares in the company, valued at $633,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,760 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter worth $159,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $29,671,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 77.9% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 464,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

