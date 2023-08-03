EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EYPT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,760. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

