Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

