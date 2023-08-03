FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FATBP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 5,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

