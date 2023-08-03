Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin Sells 17,745 Shares

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 240,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,903. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $55,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 435,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 341,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

