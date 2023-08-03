FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.52. 1,721,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,718. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.78. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

