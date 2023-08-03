Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.07 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $95.07 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00014097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,707,011 coins and its circulating supply is 438,718,119 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

