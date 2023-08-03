First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.3 %

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

