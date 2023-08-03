First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
FCXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
