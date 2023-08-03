First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,459.85

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,459.85 and last traded at $1,452.00, with a volume of 9007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,421.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
