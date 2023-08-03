First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

First Foundation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

FFWM opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

