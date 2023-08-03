FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. 1,915,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,616. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

